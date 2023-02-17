ADVERTISEMENT

No change in terrorist organisation designation of Pak-based TTP and Hizbul Mujahideen: Antony Blinken after review

February 17, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Washington

TTP was designated as a terrorist organisation by the U.S. on 1 September 2010. It also identified its leaders as specially designated global terrorists.

PTI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken | File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan-based Kashmir-centric Hizbul Mujahideen and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will remain as global terrorist organisations and there is no reason to change their designations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said following a review.

Mr. Blinken’s determination was notified in the federal register on Thursday following a review of the designations as foreign terrorist organisations of TTP, Hizbul Mujahideen, and the Army of Islam (and Other Aliases).

“Based on a review” of the Administrative Records and in consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, Mr. Blinken said he has concluded that the circumstances that were the bases for the designations of these organisations as Foreign Terrorist Organisations have not changed in such a manner as to warrant revocation of the designations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The national security of the United States does not warrant a revocation of the designations,” he said.

“Therefore, I hereby determine that the designations of the aforementioned organisations as Foreign Terrorist Organisations,” Mr. Blinken said.

TTP was designated as a terrorist organisation by the U.S. on 1 September 2010. It also identified its leaders Hakimullah Mehsud and Wali ur-Rehman as specially designated global terrorists.

TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed terrorist groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistani border. Formed in 2007, the group shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban and assisted them in the 2001–2021 war.

Based out of Pakistan, Kashmir-centric Hizbul Mujahideen has been designated as a global terrorist organisation by the U.S., Canada, India and the European Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US