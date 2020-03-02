International

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile: S.Korea defence ministry

The ministry did not provide details of the projectile.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday, South Korea's defence ministry said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country.

Coronavirus
