Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. File

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December

Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking 10 billion yen ($91.02 million) in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Mr. Ghosn had been facing criminal charges in Japan for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, until he fled to Lebanon in December. He denies any wrongdoing.

Nissan said it expects the amount claimed in damages to “increase in future” as it seeks to recover fines it expects to have to pay to regulators due to Ghosn's alleged misconduct.

Japan's No. 2 automaker added that it may pursue separate legal action over what it called “groundless and defamatory” remarks Mr. Ghosn made in a news conference in Beirut last month.

