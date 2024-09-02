ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman hails Japanese anime director Miyazaki on winning Ramon Magsaysay Award

Published - September 02, 2024 07:14 am IST

Ms. Sitharaman described Mr. Miyazaki as a magician

The Hindu Bureau

Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Japan’s Hayao Miyazaki | Photo Credit: AP

Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the Japanese filmmaker on the achievement saying that his masterpieces My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service can be watched any number of times.

Ms. Sitharaman described Mr. Miyazaki as a magician.

She further went on to say that anime, as a genre, has much for adults.

Mr. Miyazaki, along with producer Toshio Suzuki, founded Studio Ghibli in 1985. The studio has left an indelible mark on the world of animation and storytelling. It was born out of a desire to create animated films that diverged from the typical tropes of the industry at the time.

