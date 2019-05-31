Nirav Modi approaches UK High Court for bail

Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly $2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the U.K. High Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.
Mr. Modi was on Thursday remanded till June 27 by a U.K. court, which directed the Indian government to confirm within 14 days which prison he is to be held in if he were to be extradited.
The 48-year-old is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly $2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case.
Mr. Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.
