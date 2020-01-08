International

Nine rockets hit Iraq base housing US troops: security sources

The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to “respond” to an American drone strike

At least nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country’s west early Wednesday where U.S. and coalition forces are based, security sources told AFP.

The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to “respond” to an American drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

