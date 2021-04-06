Nine persons arrested for murder of anti-terrorism court judge in northwest Pakistan

The FIR, registered by the slain judge’s son Majid Afridi, named 10 suspects including the Supreme Court Bar Association President and his son.

Nine suspects were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of an anti-terrorism court judge and his family members in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Anti-terrorism court judge Aftab Afridi and three members of his family, including wife, daughter-in-law and a two-year-old grandson, were shot dead after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle while they were travelling from the Swat Valley to Islamabad on Sunday.

Two security guards who were part of the judge's convoy were also injured in the shootout.

The FIR, registered by the slain judge’s son Majid Afridi, named 10 suspects including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi and his son Danish Afridi.

Police arrested Danish from Khyber district along with three others, including a lawyer. Danish also served as a judge and nowadays he is associated with the legal fraternity.

A joint operation team carried out an operation in Peshawar and Khyber and apprehended five suspects and impounded two vehicles, District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shuaib told the media on Monday.

Mr. Shuaib said Majid Afridi will identify the accused during identification parade after which investigation process will begin.

In a statement, President SCBA Latif Afridi condemned the assassination of the judge and his family. He also disowned any kind of connection with the murders.

He said he was ready for all kind of police inquiry in the attack on judge’s family. "I have no connection whatsoever with the killings. The Afridi tribe never attacks women and children from the enemy family,” he added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister KPK Mehmud Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.