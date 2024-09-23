ADVERTISEMENT

Nine civilians injured in Russian air attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say

Published - September 23, 2024 10:10 am IST

According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry Russia used its KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters

Emergency services workers move rubble after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine early Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least nine civilians were injured, including a child, late on Sunday (September 23, 2024) as a result of Russia's air strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday (September 23, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers evacuated residents from several damaged apartment buildings, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The ministry said according to preliminary information, Russia used its KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Pokrovsk: The Russians are coming

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but thousands of civilians have been killed - the vast majority of them Ukrainians - in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ukraine's emergency services posted a video on its Facebook page showing rescuers trying to remove debris and unblock an entry to an apartment and attending to wounded people at night in front of a damaged residential building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US