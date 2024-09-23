GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine civilians injured in Russian air attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say

According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry Russia used its KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:10 am IST

Reuters
Emergency services workers move rubble after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine early Sunday Sept. 22, 2024.

Emergency services workers move rubble after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine early Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least nine civilians were injured, including a child, late on Sunday (September 23, 2024) as a result of Russia's air strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday (September 23, 2024).

Rescuers evacuated residents from several damaged apartment buildings, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. The ministry said according to preliminary information, Russia used its KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Pokrovsk: The Russians are coming

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but thousands of civilians have been killed - the vast majority of them Ukrainians - in the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's emergency services posted a video on its Facebook page showing rescuers trying to remove debris and unblock an entry to an apartment and attending to wounded people at night in front of a damaged residential building.

