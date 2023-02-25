HamberMenu
Nikki Haley leads Biden but trails Trump in hypothetical match, says report

February 25, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - Washington

PTI
Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event | File photo

Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event | File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Less than a fortnight after entering the race to the White House, Indian-American Nikki Haley is leading against President Joe Biden in a hypothetical match, a latest opinion poll said on Friday.

But she trails badly against leading GOP candidate former president Donald Trump, Rasmussen Report said based on a survey it conducted between February 16 to 19.

Surprisingly, Ms. Haley, 51, as per the survey has the support of 18 per cent of the Democrats, reflecting her outreach and support base outside of her traditional Republican party.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that, if the 2024 election were between Ms. Haley and Mr. Biden, 45 per cent of likely U.S. voters would vote for Ms. Haley and 41 per cent would vote for Mr. Biden,” the report said.

According to the report, Ms. Haley received 18 per cent of the Democratic support to Biden’s 74 per cent in a hypothetical faceoff with the current White House incumbent.

Among the Republicans she comes at the third position after Trump (52 per cent) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (24 per cent).

