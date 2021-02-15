International

Nigeria’s head calls for unity after clashes

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to protect all religious and ethnic groups after clashes erupted between different communities in the southwest over the weekend.

At least one person was killed after a dispute erupted on Friday in Ibadan. Mr. Buhari on Sunday “condemned such violence”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 10:52:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nigerias-head-calls-for-unity-after-clashes/article33845115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY