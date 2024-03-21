ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian man has a lucky escape during kidnap bid

March 21, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - KAJURU

The raid on the village in Kajuru district came just weeks after around 280 pupils were abducted from a school by a criminal gang in the same State, prompting a national outcry about Nigeria’s insecurity

AFP

The raid on the village in Kaduna States in Nigeria came weeks after around 280 students were abducted from a school in the State. | Photo Credit: AP

Waking up to a gunman shining a light around his house, Nigerian Yusuf Thomas took his chance to escape when his would-be kidnapper told him to lie still and walked away to make a call.

He was lucky. More than 80 residents from his village in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna State were snatched after gunmen marched them out of their homes on Sunday evening in the country’s most recent mass abduction for ransom.

The raid on the village in Kajuru district came just weeks after around 280 pupils were abducted from a school by a criminal gang in the same State, prompting a national outcry about Nigeria’s insecurity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thomas thought he would be shot until he managed to escape. “I heard a voice telling me not to raise my head or I’d be shot, so I laid down,” he said.

“When he turned back and was making a call to his colleagues, I used the opportunity to escape.”

Kaduna is one of the northwestern Nigerian States where heavily armed criminal gangs target villages and communities to raid, loot and carry out mass abductions for ransom.

State officials have not given any figures for the kidnapping, but local officials say 87 people, mostly women and children, were taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US