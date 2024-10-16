ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion: At least 90 people killed and 50 others injured, say police

Published - October 16, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Abuja

Deadly explosion in Nigeria kills 94 as people rush to scoop fuel from overturned gasoline tanker

AP

 This September 8, 2024 picture shows flames and smoke billowing from a fuel tanker that exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle on a route in Niger state’s Agaie local government district. Videograb: Niger State Emergency Management Agency via AFP

More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa State’s Majiya town after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

48 killed as fuel tanker collides with truck in Nigeria

Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where traffic regulations are not strictly enforced in many places and there is a lack of alternatives such as an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also common for people to salvage fuel after such accidents, especially with Nigeria’s soaring fuel prices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents who heard about the latest accident rushed to the scene and were scooping up fuel, “sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot”, Mr. Adam said.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a massive fire stretching across the entire area, with what appeared to be bodies littered at the scene.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

explosion / Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US