Nigeria convoy attack toll rises to 30

The death toll from a jihadist attack on the convoy of the regional Governor in northeast Nigeria has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

Sources had earlier said that a convoy transporting Borno governor Babagana Umara Zulum came under attack from insurgents on Friday near the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad. Two sources said fatalities from the attack on Friday in restive Borno state had doubled as more bodies were found and now included 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia and nine civilians.

“The tally has increased to 30 as many bodies were picked in the surrounding areas after the attack,” a source said, adding that “many people were injured”.

A second security source gave the same death toll of 30 from the assault and said the militants seized eight vehicles.

“The terrorists made away with an armoured personnel carrier, a gun truck and six sports utility vehicles in the convoy,” the source said.

Police confirmed in a statement that the attack by suspected jihadists on the “security convoy” had killed eight policemen and three government-backed militia members.

It said 13 other people had been wounded and the attack had been “successfully repelled”.

The IS-affiliated ISWAP maintains most of its camps on islands in Lake Chad and the region is known as a bastion for the jihadists.