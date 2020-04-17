International

Nigeria charges 142 over unrest

Nigerian authorites have laid charges including murder, robbery and street violence against 142 people over unrest during the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Friday.

The suspects were arraigned at a magistrate court on Thursday for alleged incidents in Ogun state, which abuts the country’s economic hub, Lagos. “They were 142 in number and were accused of murder, robbery, illegal possession of arms and disturbance of public peace,” said police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi.

