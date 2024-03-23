Niger says 23 soldiers killed in 'terrorist' ambush

March 23, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - Niamey, Niger

Niger said 23 of its soldiers were killed in a "terrorist" ambush near the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali in a western region prone to jihadist attacks.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

But jihadist violence that had already gone on for eight years has continued.

In the latest bout, Nigerien soldiers were engaged in a security sweep in Tillaberi, in the three borders area, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the defence ministry said late Thursday.

They were killed during a "complex ambush", it said, adding that "about 30 terrorists had been neutralised".

The army raids were "designed to reassure local people" who were being targeted by armed groups engaged in "murders, extortion and cattle rustling", the ministry said.

More than 100 "terrorists" had attacked the army unit between Teguey and Bankilare using "home-made bombs and suicide vehicles", it said.

In addition to the 23 soldiers who died, 17 were wounded.