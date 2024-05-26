American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.

The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls," she said in a following post.

Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.

Police did not confirm the suspect's name, but said she was still in custody pending an investigation.

The former "American Idol" judge played a show in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Thursday and is due to return there for another show on June 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.