News in frames: Local produce, global clientele

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi evokes the ancient Silk Road by catering to a global clientele and offering an enticing basket of products

Published - October 20, 2024 09:03 am IST

Suresh Nambath
Suresh Nambath

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi is exceptional both in the variety of the items on sale and the number of foreign tourists it attracts. While open all day, it essentially is a night bazaar, coming to full life from about 6.30 p.m., and offering everything from food and clothes to art and artefacts. Different cultural and economic aspects of the province, which is home to 56 officially recognised ethnic groups with Uyghurs, Han Chinese, Kazakhs, Uzbeks, and Mongolians among them, permeate the structures of the square and the products on display. The bazaar recalls the dominant Islamic culture of the region through the architecture, and the network of commercial routes of the Silk Road. There is a mosque that stands as the centrepiece of the area, and a Silk Road Sightseeing Tower that provides a panoramic view of the city and the mountains of the region. Paintings on each floor of the tower depict the history of the Silk Road, the trade and cultural exchanges across Eurasia for over 500 years till the 15th century. Xinjiang’s famed dried fruits and jams and honeys are among the essential buys for tourists. Ethnic musical instruments, including hand-painted tambourines, are available across the walkways and shops. Uyghurs play the traditional instruments in front of the shops, an added attraction.

Opened in 2003, it is the largest bazaar of its kind in China, at about 3,000 shops.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Cultural confluence: The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Sweet sale: Xinjiang’s famed dried fruits, jams and honeys are among the essential buys for tourists at the bazaar.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Lending rhythm: Xinjiang natives play the traditional instruments in front of the shops, an added attraction.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Melting pot: Foreign tourists dancing on the bazaar premises.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Standing tall: The Silk Road Sightseeing Tower provides a panoramic view of the city and the mountains of the region.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Silent greeting: A statue beckons the buyers.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Glow and glitter: Jade and crystals on display at the bazaar.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Fresh produce: A variety of fruits at the bazaar.

Photo: Suresh Nambath

Baked art: Uyghur flatbread, known as naan (called nang by Han Chinese) and made on tandoor, on display in various shapes on the wall of a shop.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:03 am IST

Cultural confluence: The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi.
Photo: Suresh Nambath
