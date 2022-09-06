Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss promises to transform Britain into 'aspiration nation'

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 6, 2022 promised to transform Britain into an "aspiration nation", saying she has a "bold plan" to grow economy through tax cuts and reform.

In her maiden speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, Ms. Truss said that she is honoured to take on the responsibility at a vital time for the country.

Ms. Truss, 47, said her government will "transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve." She said she "will take action this day and every day to make it happen."

Asserting that she will pursue early priorities like getting Britain working again, Truss said she has a "bold plan" to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

Ms. Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister, promised to deal "hands-on" with the energy crisis which she said has been caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war.

"Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister," said Ms. Truss, who was appointed as Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II following her victory over former minister Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Key quotes from her maiden speech

ON HER PRIORITIES INCLUDING TAX CUTS AND ENERGY SUPPORT

"As prime minister, I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

"I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment. I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We'll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

"Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills, and to secure our future energy supply.

"Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctors' appointments, and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing. By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success."

ON THE NEED FOR ACTION

"We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."

ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

"United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognising that we can't have security at home without having security abroad."