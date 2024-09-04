GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Zealand’s spy service warns of Chinese meddling

Will ‘never interfere in the internal affairs of any other country’, Beijing says, reacting to the spy report

Updated - September 04, 2024 11:36 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 09:44 am IST - Wellington

AFP

New Zealand’s spy service branded China a “complex intelligence concern” on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and warned the Pacific nation was vulnerable to foreign interference.

In an annual threat report, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said several countries were undertaking “malicious activity” on its shores, but called out China’s attempts as “complex and deceptive”.

New Zealand's data fog leaves its central bank flying blind

In particular, Beijing was accused of using front organisations to connect with local groups to replace authentic and diverse community views with those approved by the ruling party.

“In one example, a Chinese-language community news outlet parroted Beijing’s talking points,” it said.

“These front organisations will often appear to be community-based... but their true affiliation, direction and funding sources are hidden,” the report said.

The unusually blunt language comes as New Zealand’s recently elected centre-right government tilts the country’s foreign policy more closely toward traditional Western allies.

This comes after years of growing economic ties with China — New Zealand’s biggest trade partner.

In March, Wellington publicly said a Chinese state-sponsored group was behind a 2021 malicious cyber attack that infiltrated sensitive government computer systems.

New Zealand’s Māori King dies after 18-year reign

China dismissed allegations of hacking and accused New Zealand critics of being puppets of Washington.

Asked on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) about the spy report, Beijing said it would “never interfere in the internal affairs of any other country”.

“We hope the New Zealand side will maintain a rational and objective understanding of China, and create favourable conditions for the development of healthy, stable relations between the two countries,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

New Zealand’s spy agency said the country’s geographical position and role in the Pacific region made it “vulnerable” to other countries striving for greater influence.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the country could no longer depend on the “splendid isolation” provided by its geography.

Related Topics

espionage and intelligence / New Zealand / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.