New Zealand's new PM Hipkins names Carmel Sepuloni as deputy PM

January 22, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - WELLINGTON

Reuters

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni speaks at her first press conference at Parliament in Wellington on January 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy Prime Minister.

Mr. Hipkins, 44, announced his appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and Prime Minister.

Earlier, the lack of other candidates indicated party lawmakers had rallied behind Mr. Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ms. Ardern's departure.

Mr. Hipkins will have only a little more than eight months in the role before contesting a general election. Opinion polls have indicated that Labour is trailing its main opponent, the conservative National Party.

Mr. Hipkins rose to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ms. Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Just 37 when she became leader, Ms. Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that previous New Zealand leaders hadn't faced. Online, she was subject to physical threats and misogynistic rants.

