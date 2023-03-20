ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister to visit counterpart in China

March 20, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Wellington

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and New Zealand exporters rely on China to buy milk products and other agricultural goods

AP

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. File | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday.

But the visit comes at an awkward time, with Chinese President Xi Jinping planning to visit Moscow this week, giving a diplomatic boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court announced it wants to put him on trial for alleged war crimes.

ALSO READ
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi’s visit to Russia

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand's position on Russia remained unchanged.

“We are emphatically opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” Mr. Hipkins said. “We are also very opposed to any suggestions that other countries might support Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mr. Hipkins said it was nevertheless time to reestablish in-person ties with China after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“China is a very important relationship to New Zealand and obviously travel between New Zealand and China has been quite restricted at the diplomatic level over the last few years,” Mr. Hipkins said. “So it is important we reestablish those in-person opportunities to engage.”

Ms. Mahuta said New Zealand's relationship with China was complex and wide-ranging, and noted the two countries had recently marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“China is integral to New Zealand's economic recovery but our relationship is far broader — spanning cultural, educational and sporting links," Ms. Mahuta said in a statement.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and New Zealand exporters rely on China to buy milk products and other agricultural goods.

Ms. Mahuta said that while she was in China, she planned to raise New Zealand's concerns about human rights and security, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also planned to discuss issues the two countries cooperate on, including trade and the environment.

She said that during her two days in Beijing, she would also meet with business leaders and hold a breakfast roundtable with female leaders.

Ms. Mahuta plans to leave for China on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US