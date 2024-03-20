New Zealand will ban disposable e-cigarettes in a bid to prevent minors from taking up the habit

New Zealand said on March 20 it will ban disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, and raise financial penalties for those who sell such products to minors.
The move comes less than a month after the government repealed a unique law enacted by the previous left-leaning government to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said on March 20 that e-cigarettes remain “a key smoking cessation device” and the new regulations will help prevent minors from taking up the habit.
