New Zealand will ban disposable e-cigarettes in a bid to prevent minors from taking up the habit

March 20, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - WELLINGTON

The move comes less than a month after the government repealed a unique law to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes

New Zealand said on March 20 it will ban disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, and raise financial penalties for those who sell such products to minors. The move comes less than a month after the government repealed a unique law enacted by the previous left-leaning government to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes. New Zealand’s Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said on March 20 that e-cigarettes remain “a key smoking cessation device” and the new regulations will help prevent minors from taking up the habit. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Majority of young people exposed to e-cigarette advertising, finds study

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rapid rise in youth vaping has been a real concern for parents, teachers and health professionals,” Ms. Costello said.

Under the new laws, retailers that sell vapes to children under 18 years of age will face fines of up 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($60,000), while individuals will be fined 1,000 New Zealand dollars ($600).

Other regulations introduced will prevent e-cigarettes from being sold with images that might appeal to young people or with enticing names.

