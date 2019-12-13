International

New Zealand volcano: Police say six bodies recovered

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano.

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Six bodies have been recovered from New Zealand's volatile White Island volcano in a perilous military mission, officials said Friday.

“Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari-White Island and are now on board HMNZS Wellington,” deputy commissioner John Tims said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
volcanic eruption
New Zealand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:12:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/new-zealand-volcano-police-say-six-bodies-recovered/article30292176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY