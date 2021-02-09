International

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the government will suspend all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar.

New Zealand will also impose a travel ban on Myanmar’smilitary leaders, and ensure its aid programme to the country will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ms. Ardern said in a news conference.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement that New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule.

