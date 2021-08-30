International

New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer COVID vaccine

30 August 2021
30 August 2021

An independent board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On August 30 New Zealand reported that a woman had died following her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.

