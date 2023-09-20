ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand rattled by magnitude 5.6 quake but no immediate reports of major damage or injuries

September 20, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - WELLINGTON

More than 14,000 people reported feeling the quake to the GeoNet monitoring agency

AP

New Zealand was rattled by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on September 20 morning but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The quake struck in the central South Island about 124 kilometres (77 miles) west of Christchurch, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The depth was a relatively shallow 11 kilometres (7 miles). Shallower quakes tend to be felt more strongly.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said the quake didn't pose any tsunami risk and that it hadn't received any reports of damage.

More than 14,000 people reported feeling the quake to the GeoNet monitoring agency. Residents reported feeling a strong, rocking motion and that the quake had triggered multiple alarms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, is sometimes jokingly called the Shaky Isles due to the number of quakes it experiences. The nation sits on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US