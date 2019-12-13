International

New Zealand police will continue efforts to retrieve remaining two bodies on volcano

“It's not over yet,” Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters at a news conference.

New Zealand's police commissioner said on Friday that authorities will continue their efforts to retrieve the remaining two bodies on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week.

He said dive teams have been deployed in the waters around the volcano and aerial search will be conducted later in the day to look for the missing bodies.

