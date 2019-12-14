New Zealand police identify volcanic eruption victim

Divers searched seas around New Zealand’s volatile White Island on Saturday for two people still missing five days after the volcano erupted, while police formally named the first victim.

Police deputy commissioner John Tims said the divers faced “unique and challenging conditions” as they searched waters “with between zero and two metres visibility”. They were focusing on an area where a body was seen floating in the water earlier in the week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, meanwhile, has called for a minute’s silence to be observed at 2.11 p.m. (0111 GMT) on Monday in honour of the victims of the eruption. “Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends,” Ms. Ardern said, with the minute’s silence to start exactly one week after the eruption began.

Of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption, at least 16 were killed while 28 remain in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia with 21 listed as being in a “critical” condition.

Scientists monitoring the island said the likelihood of another eruption over the weekend was decreasing but the risk remained. “Their new calculation was that there is a 35-50 per percent chance of an eruption occurring,” Natalia Deligne, a volcanic hazard and risk modeller, said.

The recovery had been on hold for days as poisonous gases continued billowing from the volcanic vent and the island remained blanketed in a thick layer of acidic ash.

The coroner in New Zealand is working through a “robust” process to identify the bodies, authorities said.

Most of the people on the island were tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia and New Zealand who were on a day trip to see the natural wonder.

The survivors’ injuries are so severe New Zealand doctors initially estimated they would need to import 1.2 million square centimetres (185,000 square inches) of skin for grafts.

New Zealand police on Saturday officially identified the first victim as Australian woman Krystal Browitt. Ms. Browitt, 21, was on a family holiday to celebrate her birthday in New Zealand when she joined her older sister Stephanie and father Paul on a visit to the island.

Her mother Marie stayed behind on the boat, and has since been by the bedside of her daughter and husband who were both originally in a coma in a hospital burns unit following the eruption, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “It has been quite difficult,” a friend of the Browitt daughters, Tahlia West told AFP.

All 13 Australians hospitalised have been repatriated. The current condition of Stephanie and Paul is unknown.