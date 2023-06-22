New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins disagrees with Biden, says Xi Jinping is not a 'dictator'

June 22, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Sydeny

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, ahead of his official trip to China at end of this month, said on June 22, that he did not agree with U.S. President Joe Biden's remark that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a dictator.

"No, and the form of government that China has is a matter for the Chinese people," Mr. Hipkins told reporters.

Asked by a reporter whether the Chinese people had a say in the form of government, Mr. Hipkins said: "if they wanted to change their system of government, then that would be a matter for them."

Mr. Hipkins is scheduled to visit China from June 25 to 30, leading a trade delegation that includes some of New Zealand's biggest companies. He will meet Mr. Xi, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.

China hit back on June 21, after Mr. Biden referred Mr. Xi as a "dictator", saying the remarks were absurd and a provocation, an unexpected flare-up following attempts by both sides to reduce friction.