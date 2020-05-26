International

New Zealand hit by second earthquake in two days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the COVID-19 update and media conference with Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the Parliament Buildings during the coronavirus pandemic on April 29, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters 26 May 2020 07:03 IST
Updated: 26 May 2020 07:05 IST

There were no initial reports of damage, according to news reports and a Reuters witness.

New Zealand's capital shook for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after a magnitude 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Wellington, data from monitor GeoNet showed.

A slightly stronger 5.8 magnitude quake struck the capital on Monday while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was doing a live TV interview. She calmly continued with the programme and later confirmed there had been no damage.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean. The city of Christchurch is still recovering from a 6.3 magnitude quake in 2011 that killed 185 people.

