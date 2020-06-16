International

New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus

People collect takeaway food at a cafe as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Auckland, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters WELLINGTON: 16 June 2020 07:03 IST
Updated: 16 June 2020 07:05 IST

The country declared itself free of COVID-19 last week but had warned that new cases may emerge in the future.

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the U.K.

The two new cases were related, the health ministry said in a statement.

