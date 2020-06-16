New Zealand confirms two new cases of coronavirus

WELLINGTON:

16 June 2020 07:03 IST

The country declared itself free of COVID-19 last week but had warned that new cases may emerge in the future.

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the U.K.

The country declared itself free of COVID-19 last week but had warned that new cases may emerge in the future.

The two new cases were related, the health ministry said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising