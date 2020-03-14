International

New Zealand calls off Christchurch Mosque attack commemoration amid coronavirus fears

A file picture of Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

A file picture of Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

This is a pragmatic decision. Were very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldnt create the risk of further harm being done,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

