New Zealand calls off Christchurch Mosque attack commemoration amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas.
This is a pragmatic decision. Were very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldnt create the risk of further harm being done,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.
New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.
