New Zealand becomes coronavirus-free country

A customer signs in before entering a pet shop in Christchurch, New Zealand. File photo | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters WELLINGTON 08 June 2020 07:12 IST
Updated: 08 June 2020 07:13 IST

The declaration from the Health Ministry comes for the first time since February 28.

New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

Watch | The immune system's response to a coronavirus attack

New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.

