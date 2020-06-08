International

New Zealand becomes coronavirus-free country

A customer signs in before entering a pet shop in Christchurch, New Zealand. File photo

A customer signs in before entering a pet shop in Christchurch, New Zealand. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The declaration from the Health Ministry comes for the first time since February 28.

New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 7:15:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/new-zealand-becomes-coronavirus-free-country/article31775887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY