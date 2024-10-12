ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in deadly attack on homeless man sleeping in NYC parking lot

Updated - October 12, 2024 06:45 am IST - NEW YORK

Two men have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn

AP

Police officers guard outside One Police Plaza NYPD Headquarters. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two men were arrested on manslaughter charges Friday (October 11, 2024) in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were awaiting arraignment, and it wasn't clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

“Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac, 38, and another man were pummeled with metal pipes and a baseball bat around 7 p.m. September 18, “ police said. Ajpuac succumbed to his injuries on October 2. The other man, a 42-year-old, survived.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assailants "just attacked them while they were sleeping,” store security worker Stephen DeGrasse told the Daily News, saying he had seen security footage of the beating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the victims and the suspects all frequented the same ShopRite supermarket to redeem the five-cent deposit on bottles and cans they had collected.

They were friends, he said, and would drink beer together after cashing the bottles in. There was no immediate information from police about what sparked the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA / murder / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US