Two arrested in deadly attack on homeless man sleeping in NYC parking lot

Two men have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn

Updated - October 12, 2024 06:45 am IST - NEW YORK

AP
Police officers guard outside One Police Plaza NYPD Headquarters. File

Police officers guard outside One Police Plaza NYPD Headquarters. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two men were arrested on manslaughter charges Friday (October 11, 2024) in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn, police said.

The suspects were awaiting arraignment, and it wasn't clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

“Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac, 38, and another man were pummeled with metal pipes and a baseball bat around 7 p.m. September 18, “ police said. Ajpuac succumbed to his injuries on October 2. The other man, a 42-year-old, survived.

The assailants "just attacked them while they were sleeping,” store security worker Stephen DeGrasse told the Daily News, saying he had seen security footage of the beating.

He said the victims and the suspects all frequented the same ShopRite supermarket to redeem the five-cent deposit on bottles and cans they had collected.

They were friends, he said, and would drink beer together after cashing the bottles in. There was no immediate information from police about what sparked the attack.

Published - October 12, 2024 06:44 am IST

