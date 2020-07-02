New York judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Trump’s niece

Washington

An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive “tell-all” book by President Donald Trump’s niece, court documents showed.

The ruling issued on Wednesday allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, by Mary Trump.

It would be the latest bombshell memoir to dish dirt on the leader after former aide John Bolton’s book, which described Mr. Trump as corrupt and incompetent, was cleared for publication last week.

The President’s brother Robert Trump had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Ms. Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001.

In the book, Ms. Mary, a clinical psychologist, recounts what she witnessed of the “toxic family” in the home of her grandparents, according to her publisher.

“According to the plaintiff, Ms. Trump has stated that (the) book contains an ‘insider’s perspective’ of ‘countless holiday meals,’ ‘family interactions,’ and ‘family events,’” Judge Alan Scheinkman said in the ruling.

The Daily Beast website has reported the book will reveal that Ms. Mary was the crucial source for explosive The New York Times reporting on Mr. Trump’s finances, which suggested the billionaire paid little in tax for decades.