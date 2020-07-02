New York judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Trump’s niece

An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive “tell-all” book by President Donald Trump’s niece, court documents showed.
The ruling issued on Wednesday allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, by Mary Trump.
It would be the latest bombshell memoir to dish dirt on the leader after former aide John Bolton’s book, which described Mr. Trump as corrupt and incompetent, was cleared for publication last week.
The President’s brother Robert Trump had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Ms. Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001.
In the book, Ms. Mary, a clinical psychologist, recounts what she witnessed of the “toxic family” in the home of her grandparents, according to her publisher.
“According to the plaintiff, Ms. Trump has stated that (the) book contains an ‘insider’s perspective’ of ‘countless holiday meals,’ ‘family interactions,’ and ‘family events,’” Judge Alan Scheinkman said in the ruling.
The Daily Beast website has reported the book will reveal that Ms. Mary was the crucial source for explosive The New York Times reporting on Mr. Trump’s finances, which suggested the billionaire paid little in tax for decades.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath