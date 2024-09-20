GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New wave of violence rocks French overseas territories

The fresh trouble comes at a sensitive time for France where the new PM Michel Barnier is struggling to form a govt. following snap parliamentary polls and has warned of a “very serious” financial situation.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:37 am IST - Saint-Louis

AFP
French gendarmes block a road in Mont-Dore, in France’s Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday.

French gendarmes block a road in Mont-Dore, in France’s Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

French authorities on Thursday (September 19, 2024) grappled with a new spike in violence in the country’s overseas territories with security forces killing two men in New Caledonia and officials ordering a curfew after rioting in Martinique.

The fresh trouble comes at a sensitive time for France where the new Prime Minister Michel Barnier is struggling to form a government following snap parliamentary elections and has warned of a “very serious” financial situation.

During an overnight security operation in New Caledonia, two men were killed south of the capital Noumea, the public prosecutor said on Thursday, taking the death toll to 13 after months of unrest in the French Pacific territory. Violence broke out in mid-May over Paris’s plan for voting reforms that indigenous Kanak people fear would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their chances of winning independence.

While unrest in the South Pacific territory has ebbed since mid-July, new clashes erupted between French police and civilians in Saint Louis, a heartland of the independence movement just south of Noumea.

Authorities are also under pressure in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, home to around 350,000 people. Officials ordered a curfew in several districts of Fort-de-France, the island’s main city, and next-door Lamentin, after violent cost-of-living protests.

The riots follow protests that began in early September over rising prices. The prefect of Martinique, Jean-Christophe Bouvier, said authorities have made 15 arrests.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:37 am IST

riots / civil unrest / law enforcement / France

