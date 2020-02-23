New virus claims sixth victim in Iran

Tehran Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that emerged in China.
The Governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.
Death toll in China touches 2,200
Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem, too.
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.
So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including at least five of the six who died. People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks and hand sanitizer. Other cities are Qom, Arak and Rasht.
