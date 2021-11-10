New U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban

Islamabad

10 November 2021 23:05 IST

Thomas West’s ‘troika plus’ meeting will be held in Pakistan

The new U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan will visit Pakistan this week for a meeting with the Taliban Foreign Minister and senior diplomats from China and Russia, a Pakistani official and the U.S. State Department said.

It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since taking over from Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who spearheaded the talks that led to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The so-called “troika plus” meeting, due to take place on Thursday in Islamabad, will include the Afghan Taliban’s new foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a senior Pakistani government official said on condition of anonymity. The State Department said earlier in the week that Mr. West also plans to visit Russia and India.

“Together with our partners, he will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and of any future Afghanistan government,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing this week.