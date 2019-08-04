International

New U.S. sanctions won’t hurt Russian financial system: Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Photo courtesy: http://government.ru/en/

“Russia’s economy has already proved to be resilient to external restrictions in recent years,” said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Additional U.S. sanctions damage bilateral ties between Moscow and Washington but Russia’s financial system is resilient to external pressures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on August 3.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed another round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, the White House said on August 2.

He added, “With regard to the public debt and corporate debt, we are confident that the financial system we have created allows us to meet the needs of the budget and enterprises in borrowed resources.”

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that with the new round of sanctions Washington will oppose the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia by international financial institutions.

