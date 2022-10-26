New U.K. PM Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast’ support for Ukraine

Mr. Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday

Reuters LONDON:
October 26, 2022 02:30 IST

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at Downing Street in London on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a call that the U.K.‘s support for Ukraine would be steadfast and “as strong as ever under his premiership,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Mr. Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions ... (Mr. Sunak) said he hoped they would see each other in person soon,” the spokesperson said.

