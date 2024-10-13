GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Sri Lankan government orders reinvestigation of several high-profile cases

The ruling National People's Power, which won the Presidential election last month, pledged to reinvestigate past cases which had not been resolved

Published - October 13, 2024 12:24 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
The cases to be reinvestigated include the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 270 people, including 11 Indians. The St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Negombo after it was targeted. File

The cases to be reinvestigated include the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 270 people, including 11 Indians. The St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Negombo after it was targeted. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sri Lanka's new government has ordered the police to reinvestigate some high-profile cases, including the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and the 2005 murder of a Tamil minority community journalist. The ruling National People's Power, which won the Presidential election last month, pledged to reinvestigate past cases which had not been resolved.

The Ministry of Public Security took action to identify any lapses in investigations. “The Ministry has asked the acting police chief that these cases should be reinvestigated," Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said on Saturday (October 12, 2024.)

The cases to be reinvestigated include the alleged scam in the issue of Central Bank bonds in 2015 blamed on the then government of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former President, and the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 270 people, including 11 Indians.

The catholic church has been demanding stringent action on what they alleged was a politically motivated cover-up by previous governments on the attacks.

Among the other cases that are to be investigated are the 2005 murder of Tamil minority community journalist D. Sivaram and the 2006 abduction and disappearance of a Tamil minority academic who headed the Eastern University at the time. The 2011 disappearance of two political party activists in the northern capital of Jaffna is also on the list.

Published - October 13, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / politics / politics (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.