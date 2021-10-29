International

New PM within a week, says Sudan coup leader

File photo of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Sudanese General who seized power in a coup this week said the military he heads will appoint a technocrat Prime Minister to rule alongside it within a week.

In an interview with Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency published on Friday, Abdel-Fattah Burhan said the new premier will form a Cabinet that will share leadership of the country with the armed forces. “We have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held,” Gen. Burhan said.

On Monday, Gen. Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the U.S. and the West. The military allowed Mr. Hamdok to return home under guard the following day after international pressure.

The Generals have not yet produced a list of candidates for the premiership, Gen. Burhan said. The decision to appoint such a premier follows earlier calls by the Generals for a non-partisan technocrat Cabinet.

The military takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy.


Comments
