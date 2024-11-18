 />
Two killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route

New Orleans police say they’re investigating after two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in two separate shootings along a parade route

Published - November 18, 2024 11:05 am IST - NEW ORLEANS

AP
A New Orleans police officer takes a report at the scene in the Save O Lot parking lot where several people were shot and killed in New Orleans Sunday Nov. 17, 2024.

A New Orleans police officer takes a report at the scene in the Save O Lot parking lot where several people were shot and killed in New Orleans Sunday Nov. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in two separate shootings along a New Orleans parade route and celebration attended by thousands on Sunday, authorities said. There were no immediate arrests.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 3:30 p.m. on an avenue in the city's St. Roch neighborhood found eight victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department. All eight were taken to hospitals in unknown condition. Police later said a ninth wounded person arrived at a hospital via a private car.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declares gun violence a public health emergency

About 45 minutes later, police received another report of gunfire as revelers were crossing the Almonaster Avenue Bridge, just over half a mile (.8 km) to the north. One person died at the scene and another died at a hospital, police said. A third victim was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released. The St. Roch neighborhood is outside the city's French Quarter that is popular with tourists, located several blocks northeast of the quarter.

The Almonaster Bridge was closed in both directions during the investigation.

'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said detectives didn't immediately know if the incidents were related.

“They were ... different kinds of approaches,” she said of the shootings, which occurred in the area where a “second line,” a celebration following a parade, was taking place.

Thousands had gathered for the annual outing of the Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club in the 9th Ward, organizer Oscar Brown told NOLA.com.

“It is a wonderful event, and we want to keep it a wonderful event,” Kirkpatrick said.

It was the second major shooting in the South since gunfire marred a homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University in Alabama on Nov. 10, leaving one person dead and injuring 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire, authorities said.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:05 am IST

