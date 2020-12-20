New national lockdown in Britain not inevitable, says minister

LONDON

20 December 2020 16:06 IST

A new national lockdown is notinevitable in Britain to stop the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding that tighter restrictions in London and southeast England shouldhelp curb the disease.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show whether a national lockdown was inevitable, Hancock said: “Not necessarily, one ofthe reasons we brought in the strict travel movements in tier 4... is to try to stop this new variant from spreading.”

