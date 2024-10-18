GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba sends offering to Yasukuni war shrine

Published - October 18, 2024 10:47 am IST - Tokyo

AFP
Japanese Shinto priests attend a ritual during an autumn festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2024.

Japanese Shinto priests attend a ritual during an autumn festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday (October 17, 2024) sent a ritual offering to a shrine honouring the country’s war dead that has long angered neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for the site said.

Seoul expressed “deep disappointment that responsible leaders in Japan have once again offered tribute to the Yasukuni Shrine”.

No Japanese premier has visited Yasukuni Shrine since 2013 and Ishiba's predecessor Fumio Kishida would also regularly send offerings for its biannual spring and autumn festivals.

Yasukuni in central Tokyo is dedicated to 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished in conflicts since the late 19th century.

But this includes senior military and political figures convicted by an international tribunal of war crimes prior to and during World War II.

Every year, dozens of lawmakers pay their respects during the spring and autumn festival and in August for the anniversary of the emperor announcing Japan's surrender in 1945.

Published - October 18, 2024 10:47 am IST

Related Topics

Japan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.