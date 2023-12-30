GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Indian envoy to Sri Lanka calls on PM Gunawardena to discuss multidimensional bilateral ties

A statement issued by the Sri Lankan government said that during the meeting, Prime Minister Gunawardena and High Commissioner Jha discussed several issues.

December 30, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - Colombo

PTI
Envoy Santosh Jha, presented his credentials to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat and assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, in Colombo on Dec 22.

India’s new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Friday called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed a wide range of topics related to the multidimensional bilateral ties and facilitating more Indian investments in the island nation.

Mr. Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka last week.

“High Commissioner called on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional India-Sri Lanka relationship” the Indian mission posted on X.

They also emphasised that centuries-old linkages in Buddhism are central to the abiding connection between the people of the two countries.

A statement issued by the Sri Lankan government said that during the meeting, Prime Minister Gunawardena and High Commissioner Jha discussed several issues such as the possibility of more Indian investments in the arena of the energy sector, joint projects on Trincomalee oil storage tanks, ports, railways and other sectors.

“They held a detailed discussion on economic ties and cooperation between the two countries and examined ways and means of expediting the proposed joint projects,” the statement said.

Mr. Gunawardena thanked India for the assistance provided to Sri Lanka in facing the current economic crisis by extending debt restructuring facilities and providing relief material, food and medicine and also for the support given to obtain the IMF package to solve liquidity issues.

A senior Indian diplomat, Mr. Jha was India’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg before taking up his assignment in Colombo.

Mr. Jha had also served in Colombo from 2007-2010 as Counsellor at the High Commission, handling work related to commercial and economic matters.

During this period, he played a major role in building the architecture of India-Sri Lanka development cooperation.

Mr. Jha, recalling his previous stint in Sri Lanka, said that he considers it a great privilege to be in Colombo once again to work for further strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

“My mission is to work with the people of Sri Lanka, for the benefit of Sri Lanka, under the guidance of Sri Lankan leadership,” he said.

He assured that Indian expertise will be extended to Sri Lanka for its plans for digital infrastructure development including introducing digital IDs for every citizen and for development of IT education”, he was quoted as saying.

